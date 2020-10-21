CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Richard Petty Motorsports will enter the next chapter of its storied history with driver Erik Jones.
The pairing gives Petty a proven winner to replace Bubba Wallace. Wallace is leaving at the end of the season. His departure could have crippled the cash-strapped Petty organization, but the team instead landed one of the top available talents. Jones was released after six seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing because the megateam needed a seat for a new prospect.
The volatile free-agent market helped Jones slide to Petty.