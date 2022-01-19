CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Lance Jones registered 14 points and six rebounds as Southern Illinois got past Indiana State 63-55.
Xavier Bledson led the Sycamores on Wednesday night with 21 points, tying his season high.
...Spotty Black Ice Tonight... Slick spots on area roads may persist overnight as temperatures continue to fall. Snow will linger across west Kentucky through about midnight then diminish. Untreated roads and bridges are most likely to see black ice development. Motorists should use caution if driving overnight.
