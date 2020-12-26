LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Carlik Jones made two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining for 20 points, David Johnson added 17 points and Louisville held off rival Kentucky 62-59.
The Cardinals led 56-49 late in the game before the Wildcats rallied to tie the game at 59-all on Isaiah Jackson's free throw with 1:05 left. After Dre Davis made one of two free throws to put Louisville up 60-59 with 18.9 left, Olivier Sarr's jumper rimmed out and Davion Mintz fouled Jones, who made the free throws for a three-point edge.
Mintz had 19 points for Kentucky, which is in its longest losing streak under John Calipari, dropping six in a row.