MURRAY, Ky. -- Very few players from Murray State basketball understand the road to a pro career more than Popeye Jones.
The Murray State Hall of Famer was a two-time OVC Player of the Year, and played 11 seasons in the NBA.
So when Jones gets the opportunity to come back to his alma mater, there's no better mentor for the Murray State team.
Jones got that opportunity over the weekend for Murray State's annual Hoopalooza event.
He's been busy recently, winning his first NBA championship as an assistant coach of the Denver Nuggets in June.
Jones said he normally returns back to Murray once a year. When he does, he tries to use that opportunity to mentor some of the current Murray State team.
The biggest lesson he tries to instill in younger players is a simple one.
"I always talk about the work ethic, because that's the only way that I made it," Jones said. "It took a lot of work. Nothing beats hours in the gym just working on your game. You don't need anybody to help you."
Jones had his banner updated in the CFSB Center over the weekend to reflect his recent NBA Championship.