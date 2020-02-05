EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Lance Jones scored five of his 15 points in the final 39 seconds of overtime and Southern Illinois kept Evansville winless in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 64-60 win.
Jawaun Newton buried a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to give the Purple Aces their last lead at 60-59.
Jones followed with a jumper and made 3 of 4 from the foul line to end it.
Marcus Domask led Southern Illinois (14-10, 8-3) with 22 points and Barret Benson scored 14 with 10 rebounds.
The Salukis have won six straight.
K.J. Riley led Evansville with 24 points going 10 of 11 from the foul line.
Photo courtesy: SIU Media Relations