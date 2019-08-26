Watch again

PADUCAH, KY -- For Trigg County senior quarterback Cam Jordan, going on to play football at the next level has always been the dream.

"I am getting ready to play college ball," Jordan said. "It has been my dream since I was like ten years old."

And next year, Jordan will fulfill that dream, only he isn't just going to any school. Because in June, Jordan committed to play football at Navy.

"When we spoke to them, they talked about beyond football," he said. "They are trying to make you a strong leader. They are not worried about the next four years, but the next 40."

Jordan's father also attended Navy, so the prospect of attending a service academy wasn't something he was scared of.

"It felt like home to me," Jordan said. "When most kids think about it, I am going to boot camp. Once I looked into it, there are a lot more things you can do inside the military than just shooting guns and things like that."

"Not for self, but for country," is the unofficial motto of the Navy. It is something that Trigg County head coach Coby Lewis says fits his quarterback perfectly. That is because Jordan is always about his team.

"Navy is recruiting him as a quarterback," Lewis said. "He has told me more than once that he doesn't have to play quarterback. I will play where you need me."

Currently the plan for Jordan is to attend a prep school next season, which is standard with incoming players. Once done with school, Jordan will have to serve at least five years in the military. However, he doesn't have to make that decision just yet.

"I don't have to make that decision until my junior year, " said Jordan. "I am going to wait until it gets here and figure out what I can do in school, and football, and go from there."