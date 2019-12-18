PADCUAH, KY -- Trigg County's Cam Jordan stayed committed to his pledge made this past summer and signed his national letter of intent to play college football at Navy on Wednesday afternoon.
Jordan signed with Navy at Trigg County High School, in a room filled with family, friends, and teammates.
"When I went up there, they took me in with open arms and I just felt at home there," Jordan said of signing with Navy. "The recruiting process got a little wavy towards the end of it. I mean, Air Force had to come in, Army tried to come in, but after that I prayed to God about it and my heart went with Navy. So that is what I am going to go with."
While at Trigg County, Jordan scored 87 total touchdowns in three years setting a school record in the process.
During the 2019 season, Jordan completed 108 passes for 1,857 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also added another 623 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.