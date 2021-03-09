LOS ANGELES (AP) - A judge has ruled that Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, can obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter Gianna and seven others.
The Los Angeles Times reports that an effort by Los Angeles County lawyers to keep the deputies' names under seal was rejected Monday by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter.
The ruling means the names and details from an internal affairs investigation can be added to Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against the county and the Sheriff's Department.
The county, however, can appeal the decision.