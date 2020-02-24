LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor. And the Bears dropped to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's poll after the close loss.
The Jayhawks took over the No. 1 ranking for the second time this season after spending a week there in December.
The Bears fell to second after their 23-game winning streak ended. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU, and Dayton jumped San Diego State after the Aztecs lost for the first time.
They were followed by Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland and Creighton in rounding out the top 10. Every team in the top 10 found itself in a new position from last week.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (62) 24-3 1,598 3
2. Baylor (2) 24-2 1,532 1
3. Gonzaga 27-2 1,442 2
4. Dayton 25-2 1,413 5
5. San Diego St. 26-1 1,287 4
6. Florida St. 23-4 1,247 8
7. Duke 23-4 1,186 6
8. Kentucky 22-5 1,130 10
9. Maryland 22-5 1,124 7
10. Creighton 22-6 986 15
11. Louisville 23-5 966 11
12. Villanova 21-6 928 12
13. Seton Hall 20-7 842 16
14. Oregon 21-7 653 14
15. Auburn 23-4 643 13
16. Penn St. 20-7 618 9
17. BYU 23-7 598 23
18. Iowa 19-8 489 20
19. Michigan 18-9 329 -
20. West Virginia 19-8 313 17
21. Colorado 21-7 291 18
22. Texas Tech 18-9 226 -
23. Ohio St. 18-9 210 25
24. Michigan St. 18-9 160 -
25. Houston 21-7 102 22
Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.