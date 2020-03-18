LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kansas has finished the season No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel.
Gonzaga was second and Dayton third with Florida State and Baylor rounding out the top five.
It's the fourth time since the inception of the men's poll for the 1946-47 season that the Jayhawks finished on top.
The AP poll is typically released before the NCAA Tournament settles the national champion.
The tournament was canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (63) 28-3 1,623 1
2. Gonzaga (1) 31-2 1,547 2
3. Dayton (1) 29-2 1,505 3
4. Florida St. 26-5 1,381 4
5. Baylor 26-4 1,337 5
6. San Diego St. 30-2 1,279 6
7. Creighton 24-7 1,154 7
8. Kentucky 25-6 1,118 8
9. Michigan St. 22-9 1,023 9
10. Villanova 24-7 1,011 11
11. Duke 25-6 990 10
12. Maryland 24-7 924 12
13. Oregon 24-7 892 13
14. Louisville 24-7 768 15
15. Seton Hall 21-9 727 16
16. Virginia 23-7 586 17
17. Wisconsin 21-10 539 18
18. BYU 24-8 537 14
19. Ohio St. 21-10 459 19
20. Auburn 25-6 453 20
21. Illinois 21-10 263 21
22. Houston 23-8 179 22
23. Butler 22-9 165 24
24. West Virginia 21-10 159 22
25. Iowa 20-11 109 25
Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 78, ETSU 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary's (Cal) 33, Penn St. 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, Southern Cal 4, New Mexico St. 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1.