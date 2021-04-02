Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Jayhawks until he retires.
The five-year contract automatically adds one additional year after the conclusion of each season.
That effectively makes it a lifetime contract.
The deal guarantees him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus.
The deal was struck even as the school awaits the decision from an independent panel investigating five serious infractions charges alleged by the NCAA.