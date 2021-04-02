Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah, Cairo, and Olmsted Lock and Dam. .Minor to moderate flooding will continue on the lower Ohio River. The river will crest Sunday morning at Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. . PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 39.8 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.5 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, areas of southwest Illinois located along and west of Interstate 57, and areas of west Kentucky located along and west US Highway 45. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&