LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kansas has dropped out of The Associated Press men's college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years.
The Jayhawks' record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25 is over.
Gonzaga and Baylor held down the top two spots, just as they have all season, with the Bulldogs getting 55 of 63 first-place votes and the Bears getting the other eight.
Michigan took advantage of Villanova's loss at St. John's to jump into the top three, rival Ohio State climbed three spots to No. 4 and the Wildcats rounded out the top 5.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (55) 18-0 1,567 1
2. Baylor (8) 17-0 1,520 2
3. Michigan 13-1 1,438 4
4. Ohio St. 15-4 1,365 7
5. Villanova 12-2 1,281 3
6. Illinois 13-5 1,239 12
7. Texas Tech 14-5 1,102 13
8. Houston 16-2 1,060 5
9. Virginia 13-3 969 14
10. Missouri 13-3 966 18
11. Alabama 15-5 911 10
12. Oklahoma 12-5 863 9
13. Texas 11-5 841 6
14. West Virginia 13-5 824 17
15. Iowa 13-6 757 8
16. Tennessee 13-4 690 11
17. Florida St. 10-3 514 20
18. Virginia Tech 14-4 486 16
19. Creighton 14-5 465 15
20. Southern Cal 15-3 411 -
21. Wisconsin 14-6 358 19
22. Loyola of Chicago 0-0 200 -
23. Oklahoma St. 12-5 181 -
24. Purdue 13-7 85 24
25. Rutgers 11-6 65 -
Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John's 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.