LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kawhi Leonard had surgery Tuesday to repair a partial tear of his right ACL.
The Los Angeles Clippers never specified Leonard's injury as he sat out the team's first-ever Western Conference finals appearance.
The Clippers said there is no timetable for his return.
Leonard got hurt in Game 4 of the team's second-round series against Utah.
The Clippers only said he had a knee sprain.
They never offered further details and he was ruled out on a game-by-game basis the rest of the playoffs.