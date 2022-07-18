SEMO Athletics - Southeast Missouri catcher Andrew Keck was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 10th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft Monday.
A native of St. Louis, Keck was the 305th overall pick.
Keck was part of back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference tournament titles and one OVC regular-season crown in his final two seasons as a Redhawk. In 2022, he hit .326 with 47 runs, 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 68 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 57 starts. Keck earned Second-Team All-OVC and American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings All-Region honors, and was one of 16 semifinalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year.
Of SEMO's last nine draft picks, five were selected by the Braves. Those players include Keck, Dylan Dodd (2021), Trenton Moses (2012), Shae Simmons (2012) and Matt Tellor (2014).