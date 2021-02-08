MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) - Ajani Kennedy hit a 3-pointer as time expired and matched his career high with a season-high 22 points as UT Martin edged past Austin Peay 76-75.
Kennedy missed a potential winner with five seconds left but Cameron Holden grabbed the offensive rebound and got a time out.
Inbounding under the basket, the ball was lobbed into the lane to Holden who tapped it out to Kennedy, who stepped back behind the NBA line and drilled the winner.
The high-arching shot dropped through as time ran out and Kennedy raced off the court with his teammates racing after him.
Tai'Reon Joseph led the Governors with 18 points.