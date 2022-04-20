PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State and head coach Steve Prohm added another player for next years team on Wednesday night as Kenny White Jr. announced on social media his intentions to transfer to Murray State.
White, who was a freshman last season at Tennessee Tech, averaged 10.2 points per game while shooting 39.8% from three point range.
The 6'7 forward from Madisonville, KY scored in double-figures in each of the Golden Eagles meeting with Murray State last season.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
With White's commitment to Murray State, the Racers now have eight scholarships left for next season.