LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky senior forward Olivier Sarr has declared for the NBA draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility after one season with the Wildcats.
The 7-foot Frenchman transferred last year from Wake Forest and averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
Sarr shot 47%, including 12 3-pointers on 46% accuracy, and 79% from the free throw line.
He also provided experience and leadership for a young Wildcats squad that ultimately missed the NCAA Tournament with a 9-16 finish.
Sarr's the fourth Kentucky player to enter the draft.