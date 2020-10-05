LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says reserve running back Kavosiey Smoke is out "a couple of weeks'' after breaking a rib during an overtime home loss to Mississippi.
Smoke was not listed on the Wildcats' depth chart for Saturday's SEC home game against Mississippi State.
Stoops revealed the sophomore was injured on a horse-collar tackle during his weekly news conference.
Smoke rushed five times for 29 yards before halftime, including a 19-yard run to the Rebels' 6 to set up the Wildcats' first touchdown, but did not return in the 42-41 defeat.