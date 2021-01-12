LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky says Ben Jordan, a right-handed pitcher who played last season on the men's basketball team because of a shortage of players for practice, has died.
He was 22 years old. The school announced Jordan's death on Monday in a release and a Kentucky baseball spokesman says coach Nick Mingione spoke with the player's family. The school release but did not specify a cause of death.
Jordan practiced against 6-11 Nick Richards on the men's basketball team and was credited for helping Richards become a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection. He had a 7.27 ERA in 10 games on the baseball team as a redshirt freshman in 2019.