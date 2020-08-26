The Kentucky Board of Education will hold a special meeting Friday to discuss whether high school sports in Kentucky should continue.
Last Thursday, the Kentucky High School Board of Control voted to allow practices for fall sports to begin, and to have games start the week of September 7th. Two days ago, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he would not overturn the KHSAA's ruling.
While Governor Beshear said the KHSAA can continue with their plan, the Kentucky Board of Education ultimately has regulatory control over the KHSAA. They have the ability to stop fall sports, but it is still unclear what will happen at Friday's meeting.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett is listed on the agenda as speaking at the meeting. Superintendents from around the state are also expected to share their concerns about having high-contact sports this fall. There is also an agenda item where after discussion, the KBE could authorize the Kentucky Department of Education to urge the KHSAA to give "additional consideration of alternative options for high contact fall sports."
There is no vote of any kind currently listed on the agenda.
The meeting is scheduled for 11:00am on Friday.