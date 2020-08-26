Weather Alert

...REMNANTS OF HURRICANE LAURA WILL IMPACT THE REGION FRIDAY... THE REMNANTS OF HURRICANE LAURA WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA ON FRIDAY. THIS SYSTEM WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL OF FLOODING RAINS OF 1 TO 2.5 INCHES, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING DAMAGING WINDS AND SPIN-UP TORNADOES, AND STRONG NON-THUNDERSTORM WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH. PLEASE PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE FORECAST OVER THE NEXT 24 TO 36 HOURS AS THERE IS STILL TIME FOR CHANGES TO THE FORECAST.