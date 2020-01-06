By The Associated Press
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. John Hardin (10) 13-0 140
2. Lou. Male (4) 11-3 103
3. Lexington Catholic - 12-1 90
4. Ashland Blazer (1) 14-0 78
5. Lou. Ballard - 10-2 76
6. Cov. Catholic - 9-3 71
7. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 11-3 52
8. Elizabethtown - 9-0 51
9. Highlands - 13-0 48
10. Collins - 12-3 35
Others receiving votes: Bourbon Co. 31. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 7. North Laurel 6. Murray 6. Oldham Co. 5. South Laurel 5. McCracken County 5. Bowling Green 5. Webster Co. 5. Butler Co. 3. Warren Central 2. Knox Central 1.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Lou. Sacred Heart (10) 9-1 131
2. Simon Kenton (3) 13-2 109
3. Lou. Christian Academy - 12-2 95
4. Elizabethtown - 11-2 63
5. Notre Dame - 9-2 56
6. Bullitt East - 11-2 52
7. Madisonville-North Hopkins (2) 13-0 50
8. Lou. Butler - 11-3 42
9. Anderson Co. - 11-2 36
10. Franklin Co. - 10-2 31
Others receiving votes: Lou. Mercy 29. Ryle 27. Casey Co. 22. North Laurel 14. Bethlehem 11. Bishop Brossart 11. Conner 8. Bell Co. 7. South Laurel 7. Pulaski Southwestern 6. Model 5. Marshall Co. 3. Mercer Co. 3. Ludlow 3. Henderson Co. 2. Lou. DuPont Manual 1. Bowling Green 1.
The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.