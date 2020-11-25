LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky interim women's basketball coach Kyra Elzy has suspended All-American guard Rhyne Howard for two games and forward Tatyana Wyatt for three just before the No. 11 Wildcats begin their season against Murray State.
Howard was suspended for not upholding program standards while Wyatt was disciplined for a violation of team rules.
No specifics were stated in a news release announcing the punishment, and both players will begin their suspensions Wednesday.
Howard this month became Kentucky's first player to be honored as an Associated Press preseason All-American.