LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Next month's Kentucky Derby will run without fans at Churchill Downs.
The historic track cited rises in COVID-19 cases in the Louisville area.
It will mark the second Triple Crown race this year without fans, following the Belmont Stakes in June.
This year's Derby and Kentucky Oaks for fillies were postponed from May to September out of coronavirus concerns.
Churchill Downs recently announced an attendance limit of 23,000 for the 146th Derby as part of its health and safety plan for horse racing's marquee event.