LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Guard Davion Mintz will withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Kentucky for his final season after leading the Wildcats in several offensive areas as a graduate transfer.
Mintz went through the evaluation process and said he felt `ready and closer' to his goal of playing in the NBA but wanted another season at Kentucky to prove he's ready for the highest level.
The 6-foot-3 Mintz led the Wildcats with 11.5 points per game, 56 3-pointers and 77 assists after transferring from Creighton last year.