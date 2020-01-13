LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. John Hardin (11) 16-0 128 1
2. Lou. Male (1) 13-3 103 2
3. Lexington Catholic - 15-1 94 3
4. Ashland Blazer (1) 17-0 84 4
5. Lou. Ballard - 12-2 72 5
6. Elizabethtown - 12-0 54 8
7. Cov. Catholic - 12-3 53 6
8. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 14-3 50 7
9. Collins - 13-3 25 10
10. Highlands - 14-1 14 9
Others receiving votes: Bourbon Co. 13. Knox Central 8. McCracken County 7. Oldham Co. 6. Murray 2. Warren Central 1. Marshall Co. 1.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Sacred Heart (12) 12-1 127 1
2. Simon Kenton - 16-2 105 2
3. Lou. Christian Academy - 14-2 94 3
4. Elizabethtown - 14-2 89 4
5. Madisonville-North Hopkins (1) 16-0 61 7
6. Lou. Butler - 13-3 49 8
7. Notre Dame - 11-3 44 5
8. Lou. Mercy - 11-4 32 NR
9. Bullitt East - 12-3 28 6
10. Franklin Co. - 12-3 12 10
Others receiving votes: Ryle 10. Bell Co. 9. North Laurel 8. Casey Co. 8. Anderson Co. 7. Bethlehem 7. Bishop Brossart 5. Highlands 5. Graves Co. 4. Marshall Co. 4. Conner 4. Leslie Co. 2. Bowling Green 1.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WKYX, Paducah.