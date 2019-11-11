Kentucky has climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.
The Wildcats rose one spot after winning a 1-vs-2 matchup with Michigan State to open the season in the Champions Classic, followed by an easy win against Eastern Kentucky.
Kentucky (2-0) earned 64 of 65 first-place votes in Monday's poll, marking the first time the Wildcats have reached No. 1 since early in the 2016-17 season.
Duke climbed two spots to No. 2 after beating Kansas in the Classic's other top-4 matchup.
The Spartans fell to No. 3, followed by Louisville -- which claimed the remaining first-place vote.
Kansas, North Carolina, Maryland, Gonzaga, reigning national champion Virginia and Villanova rounded out the top 10.
No. 20 Washington and No. 25 Colorado were new poll additions.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kentucky (64) 2-0 1,622 2
2. Duke 2-0 1,538 4
3. Michigan St. 1-1 1,451 1
4. Louisville (1) 2-0 1,425 5
5. Kansas 1-1 1,354 3
6. North Carolina 2-0 1,187 9
7. Maryland 2-0 1,166 7
8. Gonzaga 2-0 1,136 8
9. Virginia 2-0 1,134 11
10. Villanova 1-0 1,064 10
11. Texas Tech 2-0 888 13
12. Seton Hall 2-0 869 12
13. Memphis 2-0 828 14
14. Oregon 2-0 804 15
15. Florida 1-1 616 6
16. Ohio St. 2-0 544 18
17. Utah St. 2-0 507 17
18. Saint Mary's (Cal) 1-0 438 20
19. Arizona 2-0 415 21
20. Washington 1-0 373 -
21. Xavier 2-0 370 19
22. Auburn 2-0 247 24
23. LSU 1-0 237 22
24. Baylor 1-1 179 16
25. Colorado 1-0 151 -
Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.