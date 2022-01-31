Auburn remains No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll for the second straight week.
The Tigers have won 17 straight games. Gonzaga is No. 2 followed by UCLA and Purdue.
Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years.
The Wildcats climbed seven spots after winning at Kansas.
Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Duke and Kansas round out the top 10.
No. 23 Texas re-entered the poll as the week's lone new addition.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Auburn (49) 20-1 1,508 1
2. Gonzaga (12) 17-2 1,475 2
3. UCLA 16-2 1,338 7
4. Purdue 18-3 1,282 6
5. Kentucky 17-4 1,195 12
6. Houston 18-2 1,164 7
7. Arizona 17-2 1,159 3
8. Baylor 18-3 1,141 4
9. Duke 17-3 1,107 9
10. Kansas 17-3 1,014 5
11. Wisconsin 17-3 938 11
12. Villanova 16-5 807 14
13. Michigan St. 16-4 751 10
14. Texas Tech 16-5 741 13
15. Providence 18-2 709 17
16. Ohio St. 13-5 548 16
17. UConn 15-4 483 20
18. Illinois 15-5 445 24
19. Southern Cal 18-3 337 15
20. Iowa St. 16-5 324 23
21. Xavier 15-5 255 21
22. Tennessee 14-6 234 18
23. Texas 16-5 203 -
24. Marquette 15-7 188 22
25. LSU 16-5 180 19
Others receiving votes: Alabama 97, Murray St. 42, Boise St. 32, Saint Mary's (Cal) 32, Miami 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, TCU 4, Colorado St. 3, Toledo 1.