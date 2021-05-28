John Calipari is awaiting a pivotal ruling on the eligibility of transfers before he will know who'll be around to help the Wildcats bounce back from the coach's first losing season in Lexington.
As has been the case since Calipari's 2009 arrival at Kentucky, the Wildcats underwent their annual roster makeover.
This spring the turnover included several signings of players from an overstocked NCAA transfer portal.
How the Wildcats' roster looks depends on the return of graduate guard Davion Mintz and the eligibility of transfer Sahvir Wheeler.