LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson says he will enter the NCAA transfer portal for his final season of eligibility after leading the Wildcats to two bowl wins in three years.
Wilson announced his intention to transfer in an Instagram post in which he thanked his Kentucky coaches and teammates.
He helped Kentucky beat No. 24 North Carolina State 23-21 in last week's Gator Bowl to cap his comeback from a season-ending left knee injury in the second game of 2019.
In 2018, Wilson guided Kentucky past Penn State in the Citrus Bowl to complete a 10-win season.