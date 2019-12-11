LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky junior Lynn Bowden has won the Paul Hornung Award as college football's most versatile player.
He is the first Wildcat player to be honored by the Louisville Sports Commission.
Bowden moved to quarterback at midseason after starting the season as a receiver and return specialist.
He broke school records for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback.
Bowden ranks eighth nationally in all-purpose yardage as Kentucky's starting QB he has led the Wildcats to five wins.