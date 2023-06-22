NEW YORK, NY -- Yet another Kentucky Wildcat heard his name called in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Freshman guard Cason Wallace was selected 10th overall by the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. The pick was traded by Dallas to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wallace will join former Wildcat and First team All-NBA guard Shai-Gilgeous Alexander in Oklahoma City.
Wallace averaged 11.7 points and 4.3 assists as a freshman at Kentucky during the 2022-2023 season. In the Wildcats' second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament, Wallace had 21 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists on 81.8 FG%.
Under John Calipari, Kentucky has produced 34 first round picks. Many of the NBA's top guards including Devin Booker, De'Aaron Fox and Jamal Murray spent a year at Kentucky. Wallace is primed to be next on an Oklahoma City team ready to compete in 2024.