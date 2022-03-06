...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...
Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown
.The river is falling but will remain in flood at many locations
through this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah.
* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several
small unprotected towns.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 43.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 36.2 feet
Wednesday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
.Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to increase over the
Quad State region overnight. Rainfall amounts of two to locally four
inches of rain can be expected through Monday morning with this
dynamic weather system. This will cause scattered flooding issues to
develop.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Crittenden,
Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Union KY and Webster.
In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and
Wayne MO.
* WHEN...Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more
widespread during the evening and overnight hours. Rainfall
rates in and near thunderstorms will exceed the ability for
the ground to absorb the torrential rainfall and the creeks
and streams to handle the runoff. With most of this rainfall
occurring at nighttime, dangers of flooding will only
increase for drivers and residents across the region.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&