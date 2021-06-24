FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order allowing college athletes in Kentucky to make money through the use of their name, image or likeness.
That includes players on the nationally renowned Kentucky and Louisville men's basketball teams.
The Democratic governor said Thursday he took the action as a matter of fairness for college athletes.
He says it will spare Kentucky's colleges from being at a competitive disadvantage with rivals in other states that will have laws enabling athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness.
Beshear said his executive order takes effect July 1, when similar legislation passed in several other states will become law.
The Commonwealth’s public universities applauded Gov. Beshear’s executive order.
“On behalf of our student athletes at the University of Louisville, we are incredibly grateful for Gov. Beshear’s executive order allowing them to earn compensation based on their name, image and likeness,” said University of Louisville Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Vince Tyra. “Bringing the state of Kentucky into competitive balance with other states across the country and, more specifically, the Atlantic Coast Conference is critical. The collaboration with legislative leadership in Frankfort is welcome and needed in leveling the playing field for our institutions and, more important, for our student athletes.”
“Today’s executive order from the Governor provides us the flexibility we need at this time to further develop policies around name, image and likeness (NIL),” said University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart. “We are appreciative of that support as it is a bridge until such time as state and/or federal laws are enacted. The landscape of college sports is now in the midst of dramatic and historic change – perhaps the biggest set of shifts and changes since scholarships were first awarded decades ago. What won’t change is our core and most important principle – the well-being and development of our student athletes, while they are at UK and, as importantly, in preparing them for success in life, on whatever path they choose. We are extremely well-positioned to help our student athletes navigate this new and complex terrain. Much of what we need to do to support students in terms of NIL – through The Kentucky Road initiative – has been in place for some time. We have a strong foundation, which we will now work to build on.”
“First, we would like to thank Gov. Beshear for his leadership on this emerging and very important issue affecting higher education,” said President Robert L. (Bob) Jackson of Murray State University. “This executive order will help maintain consistency across intercollegiate athletics by ensuring that rules regarding name, image and likeness are fairly applied to our universities and student-athletes. We believe our student-athletes will benefit from this executive order which provides much-needed direction for our university athletic programs here in the commonwealth.”