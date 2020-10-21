LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky has announced the NCAA and Southeastern Conference have granted transfers Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin immediate eligibility to play this season.
Both post players provide experience for the Wildcats, whose only returning regular is sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr. The 7-foot Sarr transferred this spring after three seasons at Wake Forest.
He averaged 13.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season for the Demon Deacons. Toppin, the 6-8 brother of Dayton forward and last year's consensus National Player of the Year Obi Toppin, averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds as a Rhode Island freshman.