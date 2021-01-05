LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Olivier Sarr scored 24 points, Davion Mintz made the game-winning 3-pointer with 47 seconds left and Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 77-74 for its ninth-straight win against the Commodores.
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin blocked Scotty Pippen Jr.'s shot with 41 seconds to play.
Pippen grabbed the rebound after Mintz missed a jumper on the ensuing possession, but Trey Thomas and Maxwell Evans each missed potential game-tying 3s.
Evans' shot hit the front of the rim at the buzzer.
Dontaie Allen added 14 points for the Wildcats.
Devin Askew and Mintz had 11 points apiece.
Pippen, Dylan Disu and Jordan Wright had 18 points apiece for the Commodores.
Myles Stute chipped in 16.