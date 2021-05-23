LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior pitchers Autumn Humes and Grace Baalman left their legacy in the John Cropp Stadium pitcher's circle Sunday afternoon, as they combined to shutout the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in two games, 7-0 and 4-0, to advance to the Super Regionals for the eighth time in program history.
Autumn Humes needed juts 65 pitches to mow through game one of the day, as she helped Kentucky force the if-necessary game by winning game one of the regional final, 7-0. UK scored four runs in the top of the first and two in the top of the second inning to get up early and Humes cruised, only allowing three hits in her complete game shutout of the Irish.
In game two, Baalman got the start and potentially threw her best game as a Wildcat, going 6.1 innings, allowing only one hit, walking one and striking out two as she kept the Irish off the board. Autumn Humes entered the game in the seventh inning, recorded two outs and was relieved by Baalman for the final out of the game on a chopper back up the middle.
All told on Sunday, Kentucky's pitching staff had a 0.00 ERA, zero runs allowed, zero earned runs allowed, surrendered just six hits, one walk and needed just 134 pitches to advance.
Kentucky advances to the Tuscaloosa Super Regional, where the Wildcats will face off against the No. 3 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in a three-game series at Rhoads Stadium. The winner of the three-game series will advance to the 2021 Women's College World Series. Dates, times and ticket information will be announced by the NCAA and ESPN at a later time.