LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky guard Brandon Boston Jr. has decided to enter the NBA draft after one season with the Wildcats.
Boston says in a release that he was disappointed in the Wildcats' results this season, their first losing campaign since 1988-89.
The Norcross, Georgia, native thanked Kentucky fans, coaches and teammates for pushing him to become the best player he could be.
Boston follows teammates Isaiah Jackson and Terrence Clarke into the NBA draft this week.
Jackson, the Wildcats' top shot blocker this season, will go through the evaluation process but not hire an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning to school.