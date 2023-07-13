MAYFIELD, KY -- In the 12th round of this years Major League Baseball Draft, the Kansas City Royals selected Kentucky pitcher Logan Martin.
Martin, who was born in Mayfield, made a stop on Thursday afternoon to speak to the Graves County Middle School baseball team.
The now former Wildcat shared stories about his baseball journey while answering questions.
Martin graduated high school in Georgia, before playing collegiate baseball at Sawanee, then transferring to play for the Wildcats. And getting drafted was not something he thought would happen.
"Yeah, so wasn't expecting it," said Martin. "I thought some other organizations were going to be in the lead and it ended up where the Royals just really liked me. They wanted to get me ahead of some other organizations and I remember getting the call as soon as the day 3 draft started and that was kind of surreal for me. I wasn't expecting it so I went from being where I thought I was going back to UK to all of the sudden I am going to be a professional baseball player. So definitely a once-in-a-lifetime moment I got to experience and it was really cool."
Martin will travel to Arizona for a training camp before joining the Royals single-A affiliate in Columbia, MO.