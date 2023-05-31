PADUCAH, KY -- After weeks of speculation, Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will keep his name in the 2023 NBA Draft, ending his college career.
Tshiebwe first entered his name into the 2023 NBA Draft back in March, and had until late June to make the decision to return to school.
Tshiebwe finishes his career at Kentucky after two very successful seasons on the court. Two years ago, he became just the second player in school history to be a consensus National Player of the Year.
That season, Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points per game to go along with 15.1 rebounds per game.
This past season, his numbers dropped just a bit averaging 16.5 ppg and 13.7 rpg.
“First, I would like to thank God for the many blessings he has shown me,” he said in a social media post. “I know I wouldn’t be here without him guiding me through this journey of life. Second, I would like to thank my family and closest friends for everything they have sacrificed in getting to this point in my life. I would like to thank Coach Cal and his staff for their support and belief in me during my life at UK. Lastly, I would like to thank BBN for the love, support, and loyalty you have given me and my teammates over the years. I wouldn’t want to play for anyone or anywhere else."
“During this time, I have decided to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft and begin my professional career. I hope as I continue to fight for my dream of playing in the NBA you will continue to support me. Thank you BBN for everything and I am so lucky to always call Kentucky home.”