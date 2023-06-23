Yet another member of the 2022-2023 Kentucky Wildcats is headed to the NBA.
While he did not hear his name called during Thursday's NBA Draft, Oscar Tshiebwe signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers on Friday afternoon. Tshiebwe's contract will be fully guaranteed, and he will likely spend most of his season as a member of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' G-League affiliate. The terms of Tshiebwe's contract allow him to play a maximum of 50 games for the Pacers and he will make one half of the rookie minimum contract.
The Kentucky big man averaged 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds in his senior season. In 2022, Tshiebwe won the Wooden award and the USWBA Player of the Year award.
Tshiebwe will likely head to Las Vegas this summer as a member of the Pacers' NBA Summer League team, where he and fellow rookies will get their first taste of professional basketball.