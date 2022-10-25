LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky forward and consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe says he ``absolutely'' anticipates being ready for the No. 4 Wildcats' season opener after having a procedure on his right knee earlier this month.
The 6-foot-9 senior spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since Wildcats coach John Calipari announced on social media that the player would have a ``minor'' procedure on the knee to ``clean some things up.''
Tshiebwe said he doesn't anticipate missing any regular-season games. Calipari said the team won't hold him back but won't push him, either.