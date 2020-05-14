Brad Keselowski will start on the pole when the NASCAR season resumes Sunday in Darlington, South Carolina.
The 2012 Cup champion earned the top starting spot through a random draw.
The Team Penske driver will be joined on the front row by Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports.
Instead of the traditional one-lap qualifying runs, series officials opted for a draw that separated the drivers into three groups, filling the final 12 spots with the top 12 in points.
Matt DiBenedetto, Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola close out the top five starting spots.
Matt Kenseth will start 12th in his first race since November 2018 after replacing Kyle Larsen with Chip Ganassi Racing.
Ryan Newman will start 21st in his first race since a frightening crash in the season-opening Daytona 500.