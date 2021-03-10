The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced the matchups for the boys' and girls' Sweet 16 Tournaments on Wednesday.

On the boys' side, Region 1 will face Region 6 at 1:00pm on April 1st. Region 2 will take on Region 4 on March 31st at 1:00pm. You can see the entire bracket here.

For the girls, Region 1 will play Region 15 at 10:00am on April 8th. Region 2 will challenge Region 3 on April 8th at 4:00pm. The entire girls' bracket is here.