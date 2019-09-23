LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (19) 5-0 190 1
2. Paintsville - 3-1 149 3
3. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 5-0 140 4
4. Williamsburg - 4-1 114 2
5. Campbellsville - 3-2 92 5
6. Raceland - 2-2 83 6
7. Newport Central Catholic - 3-2 77 8
8. Crittenden Co. - 3-1 70 7
9. Ludlow - 3-1 36 10
10. Pineville - 4-1 25 9
(tie) Hazard - 3-1 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 19. Berea 9. Bethlehem 7. Fulton Co. 7. Eminence 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Somerset (17) 4-0 188 1
2. Mayfield (1) 4-1 154 3
3. Breathitt Co. (1) 5-0 148 2
4. Lex. Christian - 4-1 137 4
5. Caldwell Co. - 4-1 98 5
6. Owensboro Catholic - 4-1 93 6
7. Murray - 4-1 74 7
8. Newport - 5-0 52 10
9. Todd Co. Central - 5-0 45 9
10. Beechwood - 1-3 23 8
Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 18. Shelby Valley 12. Walton-Verona 1. Washington Co. 1. Martin County 1.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bell Co. (16) 4-0 182 1
2. Glasgow (3) 5-0 150 4
3. Ashland Blazer - 4-1 121 5
4. Lou. Christian Academy - 3-2 113 2
5. Belfry - 2-2 106 3
6. Lou. DeSales - 2-2 99 7
7. Paducah Tilghman - 4-1 81 9
8. Elizabethtown - 3-2 48 10
9. Taylor Co. - 4-1 41 6
10. Russell - 4-1 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Trigg Co. 25. Mercer Co. 22. Bardstown 16. Pike Co. Central 5. Union Co. 3. East Carter 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Boyle Co. (17) 5-0 188 1
2. Johnson Central (1) 4-0 169 2
3. Madisonville-North Hopkins (1) 5-0 151 3
4. Franklin Co. - 5-0 120 5
5. Lex. Catholic - 3-2 95 4
6. Logan Co. - 5-0 93 6
7. Hopkinsville - 3-2 57 9
8. Corbin - 2-2 55 7
9. Wayne Co. - 4-1 49 NR
10. Harlan Co. - 4-1 25 8
Others receiving votes: Lou. Waggener 14. Anderson Co. 14. Lou. Central 9. Clay Co. 3. Lou. Valley 2. Scott 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cov. Catholic (14) 5-0 181 1
2. Frederick Douglass (2) 5-0 166 2
3. Scott Co. (2) 5-0 159 3
4. South Warren (1) 5-0 136 4
5. Highlands - 4-1 109 6
6. Owensboro - 4-1 71 7
7. Bowling Green - 3-2 66 5
8. Pulaski Co. - 4-1 63 8
9. South Oldham - 4-1 55 9
10. Grayson Co. - 5-0 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Conner 9. Greenwood 5. Lou. Fairdale 5. East Jessamine 4. South Laurel 3.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Male (19) 4-0 190 2
2. Lou. Trinity - 4-1 165 1
3. North Hardin - 5-0 147 3
4. Lou. St. Xavier - 4-1 141 4
5. Central Hardin - 4-0 115 5
6. Lou. DuPont Manual - 3-1 88 6
7. Simon Kenton - 3-2 58 10
8. Henderson Co. - 4-1 36 7
9. McCracken County - 3-2 27 NR
10. Lou. Butler - 3-2 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Bullitt East 13. Ryle 13. Lou. Ballard 11. Lou. Fern Creek 9. Oldham Co. 8. Barren Co. 5.
___
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Messenger, Madisonville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.