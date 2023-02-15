PADUCAH, KY -- On Wednesday afternoon the 2023 KHSAA Boys and Girls Sweet 16 brackets were drawn.
This years 1st region boys and girls champion will meet the winner out of the 5th region in the first round of the state tournament.
The boys 2nd region champion will meet the champions out of the 9th region.
The girls 2nd region champion will face the champions out of the 8th region.
The first round of the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 is set to begin on March 15th, while the Girls Sweet 16 is set to begin om March 8th.
Game times and dates for each first round game have yet to be revealed.