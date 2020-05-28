PADUCAH, KY -- For high school athletes across the state of Kentucky, they are starting to see at least some light at the end of the tunnel.
On Thursday afternoon, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association board of control voted to end the current dead period on June 1st. Starting on that date, teams will be allowed to hold in person meetings of ten or less athletes.
KHSAA Julian Tackett clarified that Kentucky Governor Andy Bashear's June 15th date for "youth sports" to begin again does in fact include high schools.
So starting on June 15th, teams will be allowed to hold in-person workouts while adhering to social distancing guidelines. "Low-touch" sports, such as golf or cross country, will be allowed to hold practices at that time. However, "high-touch" sports, such as football, volleyball, or soccer, will be limited to just workouts on that date.
Starting on June 29th, those sports will be allowed to hold practices. Any guidelines following that date will be decided on later next month.
The board also voted (13-5) to cancel the years normal dead period from June 26th-July 9th. That will just apply to the 2020 calendar year.