LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (16) 6-0 169 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 6-0 130 3

3. Hazard (1) 4-1 109 T10

4. Campbellsville - 4-2 91 5

5. Paintsville - 3-2 90 2

6. Newport Central Catholic - 4-2 82 7

7. Raceland - 3-2 76 6

8. Williamsburg - 4-2 57 4

9. Pineville - 5-1 33 T10

10. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-1 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Ludlow 24. Berea 18. Fulton Co. 11. Crittenden Co. 11. Eminence 5. Bethlehem 3.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Somerset (15) 5-0 168 1

2. Mayfield (1) 5-1 150 2

3. Lex. Christian - 5-1 126 4

4. Breathitt Co. (1) 6-0 120 3

5. Caldwell Co. - 5-1 94 5

6. Owensboro Catholic - 5-1 87 6

7. Murray - 4-1 73 7

8. Beechwood - 1-4 24 10

9. Todd Co. Central - 5-1 23 9

10. Newport - 5-1 22 8

Others receiving votes: Martin County 14. Washington Co. 10. Middlesboro 6. Lloyd Memorial 6. Leslie Co. 5. Walton-Verona 4. Danville 2. Shelby Valley 1.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bell Co. (15) 5-0 160 1

2. Belfry - 3-2 117 5

(tie) Glasgow (1) 5-1 117 2

4. Ashland Blazer - 4-1 107 3

5. Lou. DeSales (1) 3-2 94 6

6. Paducah Tilghman - 5-1 85 7

7. Mercer Co. - 5-1 59 NR

8. Russell - 5-1 48 10

9. Lou. Christian Academy - 3-3 45 4

10. Elizabethtown - 4-2 42 8

Others receiving votes: Taylor Co. 36. Bardstown 17. Pike Co. Central 7. East Carter 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle Co. (17) 6-0 170 1

2. Johnson Central - 5-0 152 2

3. Franklin Co. - 6-0 126 4

4. Logan Co. - 6-0 108 6

5. Lex. Catholic - 4-2 95 5

6. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 5-1 67 3

7. Wayne Co. - 4-1 64 9

8. Hopkinsville - 4-2 46 7

9. Corbin - 2-2 43 8

10. Harlan Co. - 5-1 28 10

Others receiving votes: Lou. Waggener 16. Anderson Co. 13. Lou. Central 7.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (11) 6-0 164 1

2. Frederick Douglass (6) 6-0 159 2

3. South Warren - 6-0 134 4

4. Scott Co. - 5-1 98 3

5. Owensboro - 5-1 83 6

6. Bowling Green - 3-2 73 7

7. Highlands - 4-2 64 5

8. South Oldham - 5-1 60 9

9. Pulaski Co. - 5-1 56 8

10. Grayson Co. - 6-0 29 10

Others receiving votes: Conner 7. North Laurel 5. East Jessamine 2. Lou. Fairdale 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (17) 5-0 170 1

2. Lou. Trinity - 5-1 151 2

3. North Hardin - 6-0 134 3

4. Central Hardin - 5-0 111 5

5. Lou. St. Xavier - 4-2 95 4

6. Lou. DuPont Manual - 4-1 89 6

7. McCracken County - 4-2 56 9

8. Henderson Co. - 4-1 38 8

9. Lou. Butler - 3-3 24 10

10. Lou. Ballard - 3-3 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Simon Kenton 18. Lou. Fern Creek 16. Barren Co. 9. Bullitt East 3. Ryle 2.

___

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

