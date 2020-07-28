PADUCAH — Fall sports have been given the green light by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association following Tuesday's Board of Control meeting.
High school football will now hold their first games on September 11th. Every other sport (Volleyball, Soccer, and cross country) will hold their first games starting on September 7th.
Golf was given the go ahead to begin competition starting this Friday, July 31st.
Here are important dates that were set on Tuesday:
*FOOTBALL
-August 24th - First practices (Helmets only)
-September 11th - First Games (9 week regular season)
-November 13th - Playoffs (5 week postseason)
-December 11th-12th - State Championships (UK)
*SOCCER, VOLLEYBALL, CROSS COUNTRY
-August 24th - First practices (6 hrs per week)
-August 31st - First FULL practices
-September 7th - First competition date
The board also voted on allowing teams to compete against out-of-state competition, as long as those teams are from a county that boarders Kentucky.
They also limited the amount of teams that can compete at the same location to just eight (cross country and golf not included).
Cheerleading and competitive dance teams can begin practicing on Aug. 24th.
High school football teams would be limited to have a max of nine games over the course of the regular season. Only 60 players would be allowed to dress out on gameday.