PADUCAH, Ky. - Wednesday morning's KHSAA Board of Control meeting delivered a verdict on one of the most polarizing rule changes in high school basketball.
The Board opted not to adopt a shot clock in the 2022-23 season because the move lacked majority support.
The KHSAA received feedback from a recent survey from 75 percent of schools in Kentucky. The vote was 115-97 against adding a shot clock for boys basketball.
The vote was 117-88 against adding it for girls basketball.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said the Board will continue to review the topic in the future.