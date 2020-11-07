PADUCAH, KY -- The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced on Saturday morning that it would be postponing the start of the high school football playoffs by one week.
The first round of the playoffs will now begin on November 19th and 20th.
“It goes without saying that we are in the midst of issues within our state and the current status of the pandemic. I have stated all along that decisions made by our office, at any point in time, would be done so in the best interest of student-athletes. While it may be a calculated strategic decision that in time, we feel was not the best path, we have to make decisions based on today’s information because tomorrow is so unknown,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “This decision isn’t just about the few ongoing quarantines, it’s about 82 counties Friday being defined as “red” including the vast majority of the east. It’s about giving our schools time to deal with the issues around athletics which are not identical to the issues around the school day and as such, may need separate local discussions.
The decision comes following a Friday night, the regular season finale, where 66 games were canceled due to either outbreaks or counties being in the red.
West Kentucky schools like Calloway County and Ballard Memorial announced on Friday that they would not be continuing their seasons.
However, Saturday's decision to push the postseason back a week has given the Lakers a chance to reevaluate that decision, and are planning on returning to play.
The KHSAA has a scheduled board meeting on November 18th, a day before the playoffs are now set to begin, and further serious discussions are expected to take place about future of high school athletics in the state.